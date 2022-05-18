SARTHI aspirants need to apply for confirmation letter up to May 20; Bamu issues circular

Aurangabad, May 18:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) issued a circular on Wednesday instructing aspirants of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) fellowship to apply for the Ph D admission confirmation letter up to May 20.

Many students who have got admission to Ph D and applied for SARTHI fellowship. The Research and Training Institute made submission admission confirmation letter compulsory to be eligible to get the fellowship. The university issued a provisional admission letter to Ph D researchers.

As per the norms, only those candidates who completed Pre-Ph D course work are allotted a confirmation letter.

The aspirants were worried that they would lose fellowship in such a situation.

The students' unions met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and urged him to solve the students.

The administration has come out with a solution that the aspirants will have to submit the undertaking that they would complete the course work in the next six months.

A format of the undertaking was made available online in the students' section on Wednesday. A circular was issued today about the issuance of the letter.

“Those students who wish to get a confirmation letter should fill the undertaking form and upload it on the portal compulsorily. The last date of submission of an undertaking is May 20. The confirmation letter will be sent to students online login,” it was stated in the circular.