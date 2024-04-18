Satara engineer alleges abuse, forced conversion by builder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 27-year-old woman engineer has filed a police complaint against builder Taher Tayyab Pathan in Satara police station, accusing him and his family of abuse, forced conversion, and torture.

The woman takes private tuition. According to police, the woman in her complaint stated that she met Pathan in December 2019. Pathan, who allegedly hid his real name and marital status, befriended her and their relationship blossomed into love. However, after two years, she discovered the truth about Pathan's family life.

But when she attempted to break off the relationship, Pathan allegedly resorted to blackmail, threatening to expose private photos and videos. The woman further alleges that she was coerced into an abortion when she became pregnant.

The abuse reportedly escalated in February 2022 when Pathan allegedly threatened her with conversion. He forced her to visit religious priests and perform rituals against her will. Additionally, the complaint states Pathan made her sign a blank document, claiming it was a marriage certificate.

The engineer alleges she faced further physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Pathan's wife, father, and mother upon being brought to their home.

The Satara police have registered a case against Taher, Tayyab Shabbir Pathan, Ayesha Taher Pathan, and Lailabi Tayyab Pathan for torture, cheating, unnatural acts, and causing hurt. The police are further investigating the case.