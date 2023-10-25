Satish Dawane gets Ph D in Journalism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univerity (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Satish Ramhari Dawane in Jouranlsim and Mass Communication.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Legal Control of Social Media Problems and Prospects’ under the guidance of Dr Namdev Sanap, research guide, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Vasrantrao Kale College, Beed. Dawane has been working in Bamu for the past 18 years. Currently, he is a desk officer.