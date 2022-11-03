Sattar is panicked by Thackeray’s visit

Allegation of opposition leader Ambadas Danve

Aurangabad:

The planned visit of Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray has sent State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar into panic. Hence he is organizing a rally of MP Dr Shrikant Shinde in Sillod on November 7, said Leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council and Shiv Sena district chief Ambadas Danve.

Heavy rains have caused huge damage to the agricultural produce in the district. Farmers have come under several financial stress as the crops that were about to be harvested have been lost due to rain. Thackeray is visiting Sillod on November 7 to inspect the damage and interact with farmers.

On the same day, minister Sattar has organized a gathering at Sillod in the presence of Shrikant Shinde. Sattar while speaking to the reporters claimed that because of this gathering, not a single person will come for Thackeray's visit. Danve while replying to the allegations said that Shiv Sena was advancing towards Sattar's Sillod constituency. Hence Sattar is in panic mode.