Sattar, Kale makes remarks on political development in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marketing Minister Abdul Sattar was appointed District Guardian Minister last week while at the beginning of this week, Phulambri MLA Haribhau Bagade was appointed Governor of Rajasthan.

These appointments have brought a twist to the politics of the district. The political taunting and remarks are being made in public programmes due to the appointment. This was seen during a programme organised at the office of the Superintendent of Police on Sunday.

District Guardian Minister Sattar and MP Kale made political comments against each other at the Bhoomipujan ceremony of renovation and beautification work of rural police ground today.

Housing Minister Atul Save, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade and others were present on this occasion. In the programme, it was seen that the bond of friendship between Sattar and Kale has become stronger since the Lok Sabha elections.

Kale has received a large number of votes from Sillod and Phulumbri Constituencies. It seems that the Sattar-Kale is not leaving any opportunity to make political comments against each other in any public events.

I am MP for both districts: Kale

MP Kale said to Guardian Minister Sattar, “Sattarsheth, you are the Guardian minister for 100 days. Pay attention to my Constituency as a guardian minister of the district. I am the MP of both districts. Atul Save should also pay attention to the Constituency.” Sattar responded to Kale's taunt.

Hurdle went to Rajasthan: Sattar

Sattar said “I will get an opportunity to work as Guardian Minister for a short time. But, as an MP, you (Kale) have plenty of time. Those who were hurdles went to Rajasthan (Haribhau Bagde appointed Governor). Now, the stress is on us.”

Looking at Atul Save, the minister said that the ground is cleared in Phulambri for Kale with the appointment of Bagade.