Sattar's dominance in Sillod Municipal Council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shinde Sena led by MLA Abdul Sattar emerged with the highest number of councillor winners in Sillod Municipal Council elections. BJP's 'lotus' withered while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was completely rejected by the voters in the storm created by the Shinde Sena.

As a result, Abdul Sattar once again hoisted the Shinde Sena's saffron flag over the Municipal Council. By winning 25 seats of counsellors, including the president's post, MLA Abdul Sattar once again proved his strong hold over the tehsil. The BJP managed to secure only three seats in this election.

A total of seven candidates were in the fray for the president's post, but the real fight was between the Shinde Sena and the BJP. Shinde Sena candidate Abdul Sameer received 31,438 votes, while BJP's Manoj Morellu secured 7,892 votes. Abdul Sameer won by a huge margin of 23,546 votes.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's candidate Banekha Pathan got only 1,032 votes, followed by Bahujan Samaj Party's Raju Rojekar (101 votes), independent Amol Dudhe (195), Amol Kudal (63) and Shaikh Azeem (46 votes). Except for the Shinde Sena and BJP president candidates, the deposits of all other five candidates were forfeited.

Sunil Mirkar defeated by just 2 votes

BJP candidate and district vice-president Sunil Mirkar, who was contesting from Prabhag No. 5-B, was defeated by just 2 votes. He obtained 1,274 votes, while the winning Shinde Sena candidate Sudhakar Patil got 1,276 votes.

BJP retains stronghold

Prabhag number 8 in the town is considered a BJP stronghold. BJP candidates Kamlesh Kataria and Rekha Bhumkar won from this prabhag, thus retaining their stronghold.