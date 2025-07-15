Satyajit Kharkar gets Ph D
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 15, 2025 19:00 IST2025-07-15T19:00:05+5:302025-07-15T19:00:05+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University has conferred Ph D on Satyajit Raghuttam Kharkar.
He submitted his thesis titled "A Comparative Study of Non-Verbal Creative Thinking Ability Amongst IXth Grade Students Studying in English and Marathi Medium of Aurangabad City" under the guidance of Dr Amardeep Asolkar, Research Guide. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and Dean of Education Department John Chelladurai were present for his Ph D viva and felicitation.