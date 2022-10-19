Saurabh Joshi takes over as ASCDCL deputy CEO
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2022 09:30 PM 2022-10-19T21:30:02+5:30 2022-10-19T21:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL). He took over his new charge today (Wednesday) morning.
Earlier, the state government had transferred him to some other place. Joshi is known for his outstanding performance while serving in the AMC. In the capacity of the deputy commissioner, he has made valuable contributions by making improvements in solid waste management.Open in app