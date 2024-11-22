Save’s claim vs. Jaleel’s aim: Who will reign?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of 29 candidates contested in the Aurangabad East constituency, the highest in the district. The main contest was between BJP and AIMIM, with candidates from Congress, Samajwadi Party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and independents also in the race.

BJP candidate and Housing Minister Atul Save claimed victory, citing the development work in the constituency over the past decade, including the city’s water supply project and efforts to attract Rs 55,000 crore in industrial investment.

AIMIM candidate and former MP, Jaleel, expressed confidence in his party’s win. He emphasized his contributions as MP and MLA and his strong rapport with voters from all communities which he believes has secured their support. He assured that voters will bring change this time.