Savita Jampawad takes charge as Bamu’s FAO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Savita Baburao Jampawad has taken over the charge as Finance and Accounts Officer (FAO) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The university’s accounts officer Pradipkumar Deshmukh has been holding the additional charge of FAO since September 2021. Bamu had requested the Finance Department of the State Government to send the officer on deputation or transfer for the post of FAO.

The Finance Department released a list of transfers of the 55 officers in the second week of the current month. Savita Jampawad who was the chief accounts auditor of Dharashiv Municipal Council was transferred to Bamu as FAO. She took charge from the office of Pradipkumar Deshmukh recently. She has been working in the Finance Department of the Government for the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, Pradipkumar Deshmukh made some important decisions for financial disciplines. This included accepting all types of fees only in online mode and an accounts audit of the years from 20213 to 2021 was done.