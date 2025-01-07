Savitribai Phule’s birth anniv at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated the birth anniversary of social reformer and pioneer of women's education in India Savitribai Phule, recently. The event commenced with a floral tribute to Savitribai's portrait. The programme featured keynote speeches titled ‘Legacy of Savitribai Phule: Education as a tool for social justice', delivered by primary teachers where they highlighted Savitribai's contributions to breaking societal barriers and promoting gender equality. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff were present. Director/principal Dr Afsar Khan promised to uphold the ideals championed by Savitribai.