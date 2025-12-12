Savor aamras with hurda: Lalbagh mangoes arrive in market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Enjoy the rich taste of aamras with hot hurda this winter. Sounds surprising? But it’s true Lalbagh mangoes have arrived in the market alongside hurda. Hot, steaming hurda paired with the sweet, juicy mango pulp makes a perfect winter treat. This year, hurda sells for Rs 350–400 per kilo, and Lalbagh mangoes are available at the same price per kilo. Both come at identical rates.

Lalbagh mangoes imported from Mumbai

At select shops, Lalbagh mangoes are now on sale with other fruits. Customers, surprised to see mangoes in winter, ask, “Where did these mangoes come from?” Sellers proudly explain that these are winter varieties from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu—tasty and fragrant.

Off-season king, 225 grams

The current Lalbagh mangoes weigh around 225 grams each. Thanks to advanced agricultural techniques, mangoes are now available all year. Winter mangoes are still unusual for many, so about 5 kilos sell daily per shop. If customers like the sweetness, more stock will be supplied, says Arif Bagwan.

Limited but available: Lalbagh mangoes are now on sale at fruit shops this winter season.