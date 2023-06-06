Say no to plastic to save the environment: CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has earnestly requested the citizens to discontinue the practice of single-use plastic and carry bags in their day-to-day lives.

The state government has imposed a ban on plastic carry bags, but their usage is rampant in the city. Now, the civic administration is in awe over how to stop the usage and get rid of the threat to the environment.

For the past five years, the CSMC through Nagrik Mitra Pathak, is taking penal action against the sellers and the traders or shopkeepers giving carry bags to the customers.

It may be noted that the city generates 400 metric tons (MT) of garbage daily, out of which, 40-45 tons of waste is single-use plastic and carry bags. Hence the waste is sent to the cement companies for segregation of plastic from garbage and its scientific disposal.

The civic veterinary officer Shahed Shaikh said, “The single-use plastic or carry bags with less than 50 microns are dangerous for the environment as well as the animals. Many a time, we had to operate on the animal to take out the carry bag from the stomach. The citizens should voluntarily act wisely and stop using the carry bags in their daily lives.”