Sayyed Kasam no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 12, 2023 05:50 PM 2023-10-12T17:50:03+5:30 2023-10-12T17:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Social activist and district president of the Shetkari Shetmajur Panchayat, Sayyed Kasam (80, Palaswadi, Khultabad) passed away due to cardiac arrest on Thursday. His mortal remains were laid to rest in the Palaswadi graveyard. He is survived by his wife, son, three daughters and extended family.