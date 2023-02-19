Sayyed Siraj gets Ph D from IIT

Aurangabad: Indian Institute of Technology (Dhanbad, Jharkhand) conferred Ph D on Sayyed Siraj Sayyed Rafiq in Mechanical Engineering.He submitted his thesis titled ‘Performance and Emission Analysis of A Diesel Engine with Multiple Biodiesel and Diesel Blends As Fuel’ under the guidance of Randip Kumar Das (research guide, IIT-Dhanbad) and Dr Kishor Kulkarni (co-guide, MIT).