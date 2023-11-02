SC Cell of Congress in news for internal politics!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a political twist, the city president of Congress Scheduled Caste Cell, Dr Arun Shirsat along with other office-bearers submitted resignation due to the sudden appointment of Alankrut Yevtekar on his post.

Shirsat and others stated that Yevtekar is not so active then also he has been appointed directly as a city president of the cell. The well-wishers said that Shirsat was taken into confidence and instead of elevating his post, he has been sidelined.

The state president of the cell Siddharth Hattiambire recommended his re-appointment. The newly appointed secretary Ravi Lokhande also seconded the demand.

The other office-bearers who also tendered their resignation were Prof. Shilwant Gopnarayan, Dr Milind Athawale, Uttam Danke, Yadav Ahire, Sunil Salve, Sachin Lokhande, Prashant Pagare, Pramod Dhule, Kishore Sarode, and Prof. Anil Pandey.