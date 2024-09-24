SC Collegium recommends elevation of advocates as High Court judges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of prominent advocates Adv. Mahendra Nerlikar and Adv. Sachin Deshmukh as judges of the Bombay High Court.

Adv. Nerlikar completed his law education at Manikchand Pahade Law College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Since 2012, he has been serving as a Government Pleader and was recently selected as an Additional Government Pleader at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. He has experience in criminal, civil, and constitutional cases. Adv. Sachin Deshmukh obtained his law degree from Pune University in 1999 and then completed his postgraduate studies at the University of Mumbai. For the past 24 years, he has been practising at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.