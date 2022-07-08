SC slams cops for beating youths

Aurangabad, July 8:

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court slammed cops of Sanai in Ahmednagar district and ordered to submit a complaint against them with divisional level police complaint cell for detaining and severely beating two youth despite no cases being registered against them.

After the atrocity by the police, the youths were admitted to the hospital for three days for treatment. One of them was minor and was kept in ICU due to severe injuries.

The senior officer of Sonai police station issued an order to nab Tushar Devhare and Rajendra Mohite and beat them. A video clip in this regard went viral on social media, in which the officer was seen saying not to leave both of them unless he arrives as he also want to beat them. In this regard, a morcha was also organised at the police station to condemn police action.

Both the youths then filed a petition to Aurangabad division bench through Adv Suvarna Zavare against this illegal thrashing by the police. They demanded stern action against the concerned police officers and employees.

The bench admitted the petition and issued the aforesaid order. Adv D R Kale appeared on behalf of the government.