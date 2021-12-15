SC to conduct hearing on AMC election petition on Dec 17

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

The hearing on a petition challenging the election process of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and irregularities committed by civic officials in the delimitation of wards, has been scheduled to be held in the Supreme Court, on December 17 (Friday). Earlier, the State Election Commission (SEC) has submitted an affidavit requesting the Apex Court to lift the stay granted by it upon the AMC elections.

The AMC elections were scheduled to be held in April 2020. Prior to it, the SEC approved the draft on the delimitation of wards and the declaration of social reservation (through picking lots) was challenged by former corporator Sameer Rajurkar and other citizens. It is alleged that the AMC administration delimited the wards in 2019 by violating the SEC norms and finalising the boundaries of a few wards for the convenience of some political leaders. The Supreme Court after accepting the petition had also granted a stay on the AMC elections.

It may be noted that the delimitation of wards done by the AMC was on the basis of 'one ward; one member'. However, the state government has now decided to form prabhags (a cluster of three wards) on the basis of 'one prabhag; three members'. Hence the ward system no longer exists since the order of forming prabhags. Referring to it, the SEC submitted a request in the Supreme Court to lift the stay. Meanwhile, all are anxious to know SC's verdict after going through the SEC's affidavit.