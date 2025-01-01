Scam kingpin arrested, assets seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Harshkumar, the key accused in the Regional Sports Complex fraud case, lured many with fake promises and shady transactions. He used claims of ancestral land sales and stock market profits to project a wealthy image, leading others to trust him. So far, police have arrested four people and interrogated over 20 in connection with the scam.

Harshkumar reportedly claimed to have inherited land in his village and invested in the stock market. Harshkumar convinced associates to invest in a plan to buy plots and build a society in Chikalthana. He reportedly claimed to have sold part of his farmland and used that money for the deals. Investigators have now uncovered 24 bank accounts linked to him and are analyzing his financial transactions.

Luxury assets seized

The Economic Offenses Wing, led by PSIAshok Avchar, seized Harshkumar’s Rs 32 lakh BMW bike and a Chevrolet car on Tuesday. Officials also sealed a row house in Farola belonging to associates Jeevan Karyappa Vindda and Yashoda Shetty. Police suspect Harshkumar’s funds were used to pay the property’s loan installments.

Parents Under Probe

Harshkumar’s parents, who are absconding, are suspected of aiding the scam. Police believe they knew about the illegal funds, as a flat in Satara was bought in his father’s name, allegedly using the embezzled money. Harshkumar is also accused of transferring large sums to his father’s account. Two police teams are actively searching for them. The scam, involving lavish spending on luxury vehicles and false claims of wealth, has left many entangled in investigations.