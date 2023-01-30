Scanning of over 28 K answer books of 105 courses

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University completed the on-screening of 28,000 answer books of 105 postgraduate traditional and all professional courses during the last 15 days.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Ganesh Manza said that the examinations of all the PG tradition and UG and PG professional courses, including Engineering and Pharmacy began on January 17.

He said that the administration decided to evaluate the answer books of all the courses.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated a ‘Digital Evaluation Centre’ at the Examination building on January 18. Around 3,000 answer books are scanned daily at the centre through 15 computer systems.

Dr Ganesh Manza said that 65,000 answer books will be evaluated online through the centre.

“A total of 28,887 answer books of 105 courses were scanned until Monday. Efforts are being made to complete the assessment and declare the result in the next 15 days,” he added.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the new system would bring transparency, speed and clarity to the result declaration process. The result of the courses will be declared in 15 days.

The university started the new system on an experimental basis and it will be expanded gradually to reduce time and error in the result preparation process.