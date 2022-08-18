SCETC Cell to hold re-exam of 8 courses; re-registration necessary

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Thursday decided to conduct a re-examination of eight courses for those students who could not complete the examination due to technical issues like server failure.

However, aspirants will have to re-register to get another opportunity of a test.

It may be noted that the Cell held online entrance tests (MAH-LLB-five-years, B Ed-M Ed, B PEd, M Ed, LLB-three years, B A/B Sc-BEd, B-Planning and MCA) between August 2 and 5 for admissions to eight courses for the academic year 2022-23 as per the declared schedule.

Hundreds of candidates who could not take the examination due to server problems or got less time or faced frequent interruptions of the system will have to re-register up until August 20. The Cell reviewed the logs of all candidates who have appeared for the tests in different shifts.

It found that there were server issues at some centres and candidates had multiple log-out problems during the examination The SCETC said that some students got

less time for the examination because of interruptions.

“All those candidates who had three or more interruptions or log-outs and were unable to complete examination will get another opportunity to appear at the allotted centre and schedule,” Cell stated in the announcement.

Box

How to apply

Those candidates who want to appear again will have to fill the re-examination application form on the CET portal. If they face any problems will have to contact the Cell through email (etcell.reexam2022@gmail.com) by August 20 (until 5 pm). The re-registered students should download the confirmation page for further needs. Re-registered candidates will be considered for the fresh examination.