SCETC starts B Arch admission process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the full-time five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course has started for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for registration, scanning and uploading of documents is July 31. Those who register will have to confirm the application form and verify the doucments in offline or online modes up to August 1.

For the offline verification, aspirants will have to visit the Physical Scrutiny Center (PSC). The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) said that those who are selected would get admission to Government, private unaided, university-managed institutes. The provisional merit list will be released on August 3. After resolving grievances, the final merit list will be displayed on August 7.

Eligibility for registration

--The candidate should have passed XII or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subject along with either Chemistry or Biology or Technical Vocational subject or Computer Science or Information Technology or Informatics Practices or Engineering Graphics or Business Studies or 10 3 diploma examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 45 per cent marks

(40 per cent marks for reserved category).

--- The candidate needs to qualify the aptitude test in architecture conducted either by the National Testing Agency (JEE) or NATA conducted by the Council of Architecture.