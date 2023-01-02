Schedule of accepting UG, PG exam forms to be changed

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to change the schedule of accepting the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations form for the summer session.

It may be noted that the university seeks application forms from students until the penultimate day of the examination with a late fee to avoid academic loss of students.

However, it has become a practice in some of the top colleges to submit the examination form late. The process of reconciliation of documents takes at least 24 hours. This delays the issuance of hall tickets for the examinations and maligning the image of the university.

Talking to newsmen, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that Bamu took the decision of changing the acceptance of the examination application form.

“The colleges and students are misusing this facility and blaming us. Now, a candidate will be allowed to submit the application form seven days before the commencement of the examinations against the existing system of the penultimate day submission facility,” he said.

Box

Colleges send wrong information

VC Dr Yeole said that some colleges send photographs of girls with boys with examination forms while the application forms by a few colleges bear only one candidate's photograph. He questioned where is the mistake of the university in this.

Box

Efforts to declare results in 30 days

He said that the examinations department is trying to declare the result of all courses in 30 days. The result of four B Sc courses was declared on time.