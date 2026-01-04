Schedule of CETs for 2026 announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the schedule of various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in 2026 for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in technical and higher education.

The course-wise CET and date are as follows;

Course------------------------date

--M PEd-- CET---- --------March 24,2026

--M P Ed-Field Test (Offline)-March 25

--M Ed CET----March 25

--M HMCT CET- March 25

--B Ed (General and Special) March 27 to 29

--B Ed ELCT-CET--March 27 to 29

--MCA CET-2--------------March 30

--LLB-3 Yrs—CET--------April 1 & 2

--B PEd.-------------April 4

--B.P.Ed-Field Test (Offline)--April 5 to 7

--B. Design CET-April 5

--MBA/MMS-CET-----April 6 to 8

--B.Ed.M.Ed (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET April 9

--Fine Art-AAC CET- April 10

--B.HMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM CET- between April 28 and 30

--MH-DPN/PHN-CET –May 5

--MH Nursing CET–on May 6-7

--MAH-LLB (5-Years) -May 8

Second phase of MHT-MBA CETs

---MBA/MMS-CET-May 9

--MHT CET (PCB Group) on May 10 and 11

--MHT CET (PCM Group) from May 14 to 17