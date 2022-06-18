Scholars’ Group students excel

Aurangabad, June 18: Scholars' Group of Schools secured 100% results in SSC board examinations. Ten students scored above 90% and 40 students above 80% marks, from both the branches (Katkat Gate and Beed Bypass).

The three toppers of KatKat Gate section are:

Maimoona Mehreen Imran Mallik (95%), Aahiya Imaan Zeeshan Ahmed (94.2%) and Shaikh Md. Rayyan Hasham (93%). Three toppers from Beed Bypass are: Khan Naseha Aftaab Ahmed ( 93%), Khan Adeeba Ayaz ( 91.2%) and

Mulla Sayma Amiroddin (90.6%).