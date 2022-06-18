Scholars’ Group students excel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 18, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-06-18T22:30:02+5:30 2022-06-18T22:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, June 18: Scholars' Group of Schools secured 100% results in SSC board examinations. Ten students scored above ...
Aurangabad, June 18: Scholars' Group of Schools secured 100% results in SSC board examinations. Ten students scored above 90% and 40 students above 80% marks, from both the branches (Katkat Gate and Beed Bypass).
The three toppers of KatKat Gate section are:
Maimoona Mehreen Imran Mallik (95%), Aahiya Imaan Zeeshan Ahmed (94.2%) and Shaikh Md. Rayyan Hasham (93%). Three toppers from Beed Bypass are: Khan Naseha Aftaab Ahmed ( 93%), Khan Adeeba Ayaz ( 91.2%) and
Mulla Sayma Amiroddin (90.6%).Open in app