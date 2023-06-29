Scholars' hosts quiz and speeches

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Arafah Day, June 27, a programme was organized in Scholars' English High School with an aim to make the students familiar with the life of Ibrahim A.S, and get information about the rules of visiting the Kaaba and the sacrifice during Hajj. High school principal Sumayya Khan presided. The students learned about the importance and virtues of Hajj and the rules of sacrifice. The programme started with the recitation of Holy Quran by student Danish Khan followed by a series of Urdu and English speeches by the students. The students were given information about Ihram and shown how to wear it. A quiz was organized to familiarize the students with issues related to Hajj. Ismail group comprising of boys of 9th and 10th grades emerged winners. Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq delivered a motivational speech.