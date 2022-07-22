Scholar’s Valley students excel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2022 11:25 PM2022-07-22T23:25:01+5:302022-07-22T23:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 23:
Scholar’s valley School students excelled in CBSE class X examination. As many as 18 students appeared in the examination. Shreya Pahade emerged as the school topper with 95.8% followed by Atharva Gulve with 95.6%.
The top scorers in different subjects are Shreya Pahade - (English - 97 marks, Hindi 96 and Social Studies 97). Atharva Sharad Gulve - (Maths-95, Science - 99), Mahi Kala and Pranavi Vaidya (Hindi - 96). Executive director Seema Barjatya, Principal Irfan Shaikh and the staff congratulate the students for their remarkable achievements.