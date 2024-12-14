Scholarship guidance for CSMC school teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students studying in Class V and Class VIII of municipal corporation schools will be appearing for the scholarship examination. A total of 551 students from Class V and 514 students from Class VIII have applied for the exam. The examination fees have been covered by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). To ensure proper preparation, pressed experts to provide guidance to the municipal corporation teachers. Hence 65 CSMC school teachers were imparted training at the Maulana Azad Research Centre.

Ashok Thakre, of ‘Hivra Ashram Pattern’ which is popular in Vidarbha for scholarship examinations, and Rehan Shaikh, who has been guiding scholarship examinations for the past 16 years, were invited as expert mentors on Saturday. They provided valuable guidance on Mathematics and Mental Ability to help students prepare for the upcoming scholarship examination.

It may be noted that each municipal corporation school is conducting dedicated special classes for the preparation of scholarship exams. Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingote, and assistant programme officer Dyandev Sangle were also present on the occasion.