Scholarships open for local, state, and international students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Minority, SEBC, EWS, and labour-family students can access scholarships for professional, technical, vocational, and select international education, broadening opportunities.

Lokmat Times provides a concise overview of scholarship schemes for city students from minority, SEBC, and EWS communities, as well as children of registered labourers, covering higher, technical, and skill-based education. Private scholarships support meritorious senior secondary students, while select international programmes offer opportunities for studies abroad. Experts advise timely applications through official portals with complete documentation to avoid last-minute complications.

State Scholarships

State minority scholarship for higher professional education (Part I), Maharashtra

Eligibility: Maharashtra domicile; minority community; SSC passed; admission to professional/technical diploma or degree via CAP/institute; family income ≤ Rs 8 lakh.

Benefit: Up to Rs 50,000/year or actual tuition fee.

Apply: mahadbt.maharashtra.gov.in

Deadline: 31 March 2026

Dr. Punjabrao Deshmukh Vasatigruh Nirvah Bhatta Yojana (AGR), Maharashtra

Eligibility: Maharashtra domicile; child of registered labourer or marginal landholder; UG/PG/diploma professional/technical course via CAP; General/SEBC category; family income < Rs 8 lakh; minimum 50% attendance.

Benefit: Rs 38,000–60,000/year for food, residence, and subsistence.

Apply: mahadbt.maharashtra.gov.in

Deadline: 31 March 2026

Vocational training fee reimbursement scholarship for SEBC & EWS, maharashtra

Eligibility: Maharashtra domicile; SEBC or EWS; admission to Government/Private ITIs under PPP via central online process; family income Rs 2.5–8 lakh.

Benefit: 100% fee reimbursement for income ≤ Rs 2.5 lakh; 80% reimbursement for income Rs 2.5–8 lakh.

Apply: mahadbt.maharashtra.gov.in

Deadline: 31 March 2026

Private Scholarships

Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme (Class 11 & 12)

Eligibility: Indian nationals in Class 11 or 12; minimum 60% marks; family income ≤ Rs 2.5 lakh (T& C)

Benefit: Rs 10,000–15,000 (up to 80% of tuition fees) based on academic performance.

Apply: Buddy4Study portal

Deadline: 26 December 2025

Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Program

University of Cambridge PhD Scholarship (International)

Eligibility: Applicants for full-time or part-time PhD at Cambridge; academically excellent; not holding a PhD; willing to reside in the UK; eligible Cambridge college admission.

Benefit: Full tuition fees, £21,360 annual living allowance, £6,000 research grant, visa and IHS costs, and one return airfare.

Deadline:07 January 2026