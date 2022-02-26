School embezzles Rs 20L funds for academic articles

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

The president, secretary, vice president, and former president of Saibaba Shikshan Prasarak Mandal in Jawahar Colony allegedly embezzled the development funds of around Rs 20 lakh from 2012-13 in the name of purchasing academic articles. An 84 year old member of the school board has lodged a complaint with the police. As the police had not taken any action, he approached the court. As per the directives of the court, a case has been registered in Jawaharnagar police station.

As per the complainant lodged by Gulab Bhika Jadhav (84, Banjara Colony), Saibaba Institute received around Rs 20 lakh from the state government for providing basic amenities like table, chair, blackboard and other academic articles. However, former president Baburao Ramdas Pawar, president Bharat Shama Rathod, vice president Rakesh Baburao Pawar (all residents of Vasantnagar, Jawahar Colony), and secretary Rajendra Gulabsingh Jadhav (Banjara Colony)misappropriated the funds by making forged documents.

The complainant lodged a complaint but the police had not taken any action. Hence, he approached the court, and as per the directives of the court, a case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station while PSI Nivrutti Gayake is further investigating the case.

The complainant stated that Rakesh Pawar is the son of former president of the school Baburao Pawar. He embezzled the non-salary grants even when the right to spend this fund rests on the president and the headmaster. The son of the former president Baburao Pawar is the kingpin of this embezzlement, the complainant mentioned in the complaint. However, the officials of the school lodged a complaint in this regard in Bidkin police station, he added.