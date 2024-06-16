School girl becomes pregnant due to harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A school girl has become pregnant after sexual harassment seven months ago. This came to light when the parents admitted the girl to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

The girl is just 14 years and 7 months old. On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered against the unknown accused at MIDC Waluj Police Station. Rohini (name changed) lives with her parents in the Waluj area. Her parents are labourers. On the day of the incident, Rohini was returning home on foot, at 1 pm, on November 6, 2023, after her school was over.

A 20-year-old youth halted her in the middle of the road at a distance away from the school and asked her name and address. Before she could tell anything, the accused pulled and took her to a nearby room and harassed her sexually. He left the girl in the room and ran away.

Parents said that the girl did not inform about the incident due to fear. Rohini was experiencing abdominal pain and also the size of her stomach was increasing. Therefore, she was admitted to GMCH for treatment. Doctors informed her parents and MIDC police that she was seven months pregnant. A case was registered against an unknown accused.

PSI Ashok Ingole is on the case.

2nd incident in 3-day

The GMCH administration on June 14 revealed a sensational case in which a 15-year-old girl was found pregnant from an affair. On the third day again, a girl who was admitted to the hospital for treatment was found pregnant due to harassment.

Parents trying to hide the matter

As the victim is a girl, her parents tried to hide the matter considering problems for marriage in the future. However, the administration takes all measures that the identity of the victim or her parents should be disclosed through court, police administration and journalists. Parents should come forward to lodge a complaint rather than hiding it.

(Krishna Shinde, Police Inspector).