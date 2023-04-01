School girl killed in accident

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: A school girl was killed and two others were injured when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle on Jalgaon Road near Ambedkar Chowk in Sillod of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Shivlal Dudhe (12, Rajalwadi, Sillod).

According to details, Akashlal Dhude (Rajalwadi) was taking his niece Vaishali Dudhe and another girl Pratiksha Pravin Rathod (07) to a school gathering. An unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle from the rear. Two of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a sub-district hospital with the help of villagers. Vaishali whose condition deteriorated was referred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries on way to Chhatrapati Sambhjainagar. She was studying in the 6th standard. Sillod Rural Police registered a case of accidental death on the basis of the MLC. Nalanda Landge is on the case.