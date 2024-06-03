School HM with below 150 students to be declared surplus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The headmasters of Zilla Parishad (ZP) and private aided schools will be declared surplus if they have students strength less than 150.

The surplus teachers will be given postings in schools of the same management. So, not just a teacher but also HM will have to maintain students' strength.

It may be noted that the School Education Department of the State Government issued orders on March 15 about the approval of teachers and HM posts in the student ratio and adjustment of surplus teachers and HM. Earlier, the approval for HM’s post was given on the basis of a minimum of 136 students' strength while with the new orders, the students' strength should be 150 minimum.

A total of 14 students were added to the figure. There are 4,000 schools of different establishments in the district.

The ZP schools in remote and less populated villages have less than 150 students. Also, the teachers of the schools were given the responsibility of HM.

Education officer (Primary section, ZP) Jaishri Chavan said that the local education department strictly implements the decisions taken by the School Education Department. She said that the decision about HM’s post would be taken as per the Government norms.