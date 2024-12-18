School registration begins for RTE admission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration of schools for the admissions of children under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, began on Wednesday.

It may be noted that 25 per cent of seats are reserved in non-aided schools for children from social and economically backward sections. The State Government reimburses their fees. There was chaos in the admission process last year and many students were deprived of admission.

Therefore, preparations have already been made this year to avoid this situation and complete admission on time. The admission schedule has been announced, and the education department informed us that registration of schools has started from Wednesday.

Student registration will begin in January, while the draw of lots will be picked up in March. This year, for the first time, the admission process will be completed in June-July. Education director Sharad Gosavi has written a letter in this regard to the technical department for the process.