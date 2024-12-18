School students celebrate Minorities Rights Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A programme to create awareness and celebrate Minorities Rights Day was organised at Mohsin Ahmed Urdu Primary School in Bashir Colony at Roshan Gate on Wednesday. It was organised jointly by city-based organisations - Rani Lakshmibai Women’s Welfare Association; Janjagraran Samiti Maharashtra, Sanjay Gandhi Youth Welfare Cultural and Sports Association; and Golden Sports Association.

Various programmes like a quiz, elocution and other competitions were held to mark the day. The winners of these competitions were given away the prizes and certificate of participations were also presented by Mohsin Ahmed and school headmaster Khan Mohammed Yasar. In his presiding speech, Mohsin Ahmed apprised the students about Minorities Rights Day.

The office-bearers of various organisations and school staff made efforts for the programme.