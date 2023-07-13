School study kits distributed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: School study kits were distributed to the needy students by the Mahavir International Magistic, zone 8 branch at Swami Samarth Balashram here recently.

Magistic president Kalpesh Gandhi said that the aim behind distributing these kits was to help the poor and needy kids develop a liking for the school. These kits comprise of books, pens and other items that fulfills all the requirements for attending the school. Around 200 kits were distributed among the students from the underprivileged group. Club secretary Akshay Mugdiya, vice president Amit Lodha, project chairman Pallavi Jain, project coordinator Nita Sethiya and other members were present.