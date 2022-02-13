Schools for 1st to 4th Std to reopen today; pvt coaching classes to resume

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

The schools for students from first to the fourth standard will be reopened in the city on February 14. The private coaching classes will also resume their teaching from Monday.

It may be noted that the study of primary schools students was affected more because of online education.

The local administration granted permission for the schools to resume offline classes from first to fourth standards from Monday. All the schools will have to follow Covid guidelines. The schools will have to lay stress to make up education loss of students from Monday.

The RT-PCR test of teaching and non-teaching members done before 48 hours is mandatory before restarting the schools. The students should be called on an alternate to attend the classes. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation asked the schools will have to take parents undertaking for students attendance. Vaccination of teaching, non-teaching staff, bus and auto-rickshaw drivers is mandatory.