Schools observe bandh demanding grants installment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various organisations of teachers, education societies and headmasters observed a bandh in schools on Tuesday for their different demands including releasing next installment of the grant.

The State Government decided in 2014 that teachers working in partially aided schools for 25 years would get full grant in 20 percent installment. This decision has not been implemented even after 11 years. Many teachers are retiring. However, they are still not being paid their full salaries.

Following this, the Teachers Coordination Committee has been protesting in Mumbai for several days. Schools across the State are observing a bandh on July 8 and 9 to support the protest.

Maharashtra Rajay Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal, Maharashtra State Hedmasters Association, Shikshak Bharti, Rashtravadi Shikshak Sanghatan and others in the district participated in the agitation.

Shikshak Bharati Sanghatana staged a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Director of Education on Tuesday in heavy rain, demanding that the next installment of partially granted schools and divisions should be released and old pension should be implemented for all.

Nearly 3,978 teachers and employees working on partial grants in the city and district have publicly supported the ongoing protest.

There are 197 divisions in 127 schools under the Secondary Education Department in the district waiting for the next installment of aid. These divisions have a total of 1,556 employees. Similarly, 75 divisions in 196 schools under the Primary Education Department are running on partial grant. These divisions have a total of 2,422 employees.