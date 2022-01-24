Schools start preparations for SSC, HSC prelim exams

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

The schools in the district started preparations to conduct offline preliminary examinations of SSC and HSC.

It may be noted that the State Education Department announced to hold offline examinations of SSC and HSC in the State in March and April. The permission for offline was also granted by the State Government as well as local administration considering academic loss. The offline classes for both standards students commenced from Monday. It appears that many students turned their back to the classes. The reason may be that only vaccinated students were allowed entry for the actual classes. Most of the schools will give preliminary examinations from the first week of February.