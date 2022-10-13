Schools to have Diwali vacations from Oct 17; Dy director clears confusion

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The deputy director of education (Aurangabad division), Anil Sable, on Thursday cleared the confusion about the Diwali vacations for the schools in the district.

It may be noted that the Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) announced Diwali vacations for the schools in the district between October 17 and November 8. The schools will reopen on November 9.

However, there was confusion among teachers' unions about vacation. So, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of (ZP) Vikas Meena held a meeting of teachers' unions on Wednesday and listened to the office-bearer's suggestions.

He announced that there would be no change in the schedule of the vacations.

MLC Vikram Kale asked the deputy director of education to reduce vacation as the duration for the voters registration for the Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections would not be enough.

He insisted on giving vacations between October 22 to November 9. So, the deputy director issued a letter of change in the vacation schedule.

The information went viral and many teachers called MLC Kale and expressed their displeasure.

Considering that the displeasure of teachers will have an impact on the ensuing Teachers Constituency elections, he instructed Anil Sable to continue the old schedule (October 17 to November 8) of holidays. So, the deputy director directed all the education officers to implement Diwali vacations which will commence on October 17.