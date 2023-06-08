Sci & Com getting good response in Jr colleges, professional courses in demand at UG level

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The campuses of top junior and senior colleges of the city started to bloom with students for admissions with the declaration of HSC and SSC results.

The campuses of the colleges were wearing a deserted look since April when summer vacations commenced.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of the HSC on May 25 and the SSC on June 2. Nearly 55,693 candidates passed the HSC in the district while 59,550 were declared successful in the SSC here.

The campuses of junior and senior colleges witnessing a rush of students for the registration process on the basis of printout of online results while they will have to submit the original marks memo at the time of declaration of the merit list.

The Science and Commerce streams are getting a good response from the students in junior colleges while professional courses like BCA, BBA, B Sc-Computer Science and Information Technology are in high demand in undergraduate (senior) colleges of the district.

The officers from the Education Department said that since the admission process for the 11th standard would be done offline, the colleges be able to complete the admission process on time.

Talking to his newspaper, the principal of Deogiri College Dr Ashok Tejankar said that there is a huge rush for the 11th class admissions in the college. “Science and Commerce streams are students' first choice for admissions in the first year of junior colleges. The students are happy that they will be able to attend actual classes regularly as there was a disruption in offline classes during the years 2021 and 22 because of the Covid outbreak,” he said.

Dr Ashok Tejankar said that professional courses are in high demand in senior college admissions.

Teachers from some senior colleges said that the registration for first-year UG courses B Sc. B Com and began while the admission process would get impetus after June 15.

“The students are still waiting for the results of different entrance tests of post-HSC courses. The picture of admissions will be cleared once the result of all the common entrance tests is declared,” they said.

Box

13 K seats of 11th Std may remain vacant in district

The district has an intake of 72,860 seats in three streams for the first year of junior colleges while 59,550 students have passed the 10th standard. Considering this, the number of posts to remain vacant is 13,310. There were 12,000 vacant seats in the district last year.