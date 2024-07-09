Sci Exploration hosted to celebrate the legacy of Dr Rafiq Zakaria

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Maulana Azad College organised annual Zakaria Science Exploration, commemorating the legacy of its founder-chairman late Dr Rafiq Zakaria on Tuesday.

The programme was organised on Dr Zakaria's death anniversary and aimed to foster scientific curiosity among students from various minority institutions.

Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi (State president of JIH) who was chief guest for the event paid tribute to Dr Rafiq Zakaria for his educational contributions and emphasized the importance of integrating Quranic teachings with scientific inquiry. College Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui also spoke.

Shareque Naqshbandi, Editor-in-Chief of Asia Express encouraged students to excel in their scientific pursuits and contribute to the community and nation.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a tree plantation drive. Vice Principal Dr Arif Pathan, Shaikh Abbas (Vice Principal of Junior College) and others were present.

Over 220 students from various schools participated in interactive sessions across different departments such as Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology, Geology, Psychology, Computer and History Museums. The day-long event provided students with hands-on experience and exposure to diverse scientific disciplines.