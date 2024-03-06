Science Day at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2024 10:40 PM2024-03-06T22:40:02+5:302024-03-06T22:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pinks N Blues preschool arranged a science exhibition on the National Science Day. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga tried to showcase the creativity of little students with innovative projects. Parents and teachers collaborated to support the children's endeavours. Competition judge Savita Deshpande commended the entire management, staff and parents for their efforts in nursing the children's talent.