Science Day Celebrated in Sir Sayyed College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Science Day was celebrated at Sir Sayyed College on Tuesday. The Science Forum of the college organised a guest lecture.

Dr Syed Abrar, Assistant Professor in Botany, Government College of Arts and Science, delivered a talk on ‘Recent Trends in Science’.

He pointed out the use of science in day-to-day life. Dr Syed Nisar Ahmed, Incharge of the Science Forum explained the objectives of the day’s celebration.

Science Talent Test was conducted to judge the scientific temper of students. Two toppers of the test were honoured with a certificate and memento. The President of the college’s education society Dr Shamama Parveen guided the students. Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed motivated the students. Vice Principal Dr Shaikh Mohd Azhar conducted the proceedings while Dr Shaikh Baseer proposed a vote of thanks. Many students attended the programme.