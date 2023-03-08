Science Day celebrations at Nath Valley School

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2023 05:10 PM 2023-03-08T17:10:02+5:30 2023-03-08T17:10:02+5:30

Be it the Mars Mission, Gaganyaan project; improved production of millets to fight malnutrition, COVID-19 vaccination or the Vande ...

Science Day celebrations at Nath Valley School | Science Day celebrations at Nath Valley School

Science Day celebrations at Nath Valley School

Next

Be it the Mars Mission, Gaganyaan project; improved production of millets to fight malnutrition, COVID-19 vaccination or the Vande Bharat express, India has recognized the effort and achievements of the great scientists. The special skit by students was centred around raising awareness and appreciate scientific issues that have a bearing on global well-being.

Open in app
Tags : india Vande Bharat Mission Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india India eu Southwest bay of bengal