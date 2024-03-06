Science Day in New Radiant English school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Science Day was celebrated at the New Radiant English School recently to mark the birth anniversary of Nobel prize winner scientist C V Raman. Amazing science facts were discussed. A science exhibition was organised in which the students presented innovative experiments including working model of digestive system, water cycle and human anatomy. A working Robot was prepared by student Faizan Khan. School director M A Khan, principal Khan Tamkeen and teachers appreciated the students.