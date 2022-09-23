Science exhibition at Crescent Intl School

Aurangabad, Sept 23: Science exhibition was held at the Crescent International School. The students of class 5th to 10th participated. Working models, charts, posters and banners were prepared by the students under the guidance of science teachers. The students explained the working, uses and importance of the models. They understood the importance of science in the day to day life. Guest and lecturer of Sir Sayyed College Irfan Saudagar appreciated the efforts of the students.