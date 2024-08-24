Science exhibition at Nath Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (secondary) organised a Science Exhibition, recently. Director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta inaugurated the event. Dr Rajesh Kumar, HOD of Forensic Science at the Government Institute of Forensic Science; Dr Sharvari Tamane, HOD of Information and Communication Technology at MGM University; Sudarsh Katariya, CEO of Sheet Shapers India Pvt Ltd; and Denesh Mutha, Founder of Stride Software Solutions were the judges.

The science exhibits featured projects such as an arcade game designed to explore the innate immune system, cutting-edge gene therapy models and groundbreaking innovations like Nolestrol, Neuron Nexus and a working model of a robot. The movie Hackademic Havoc, produced, directed, and recorded by the students, highlighted the scope of AI by 2050. Other noteworthy displays included a carbon-negative data centre and floating islands.

The Arts section presented exhibits like intricate Lippan Art, vibrant Tie and Dye creations and Glass Paintings.

Mathematics exhibits included the Geo Park, Sun Clock, Clinometer, Geo Board and games that demonstrated the beauty of probability and numbers. The computer science segment saw the projects including a multi-maze game developed in Scratch3, a prototype of Li-Fi technology, an e-commerce website, and a virtual reality demo. Creativity and hard work of students and parents impressed all.