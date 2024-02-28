Science exhibition at New English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A science exhibition was organised in Keraleeya Samajam’s New English High School to commemorate the National Science Day and discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman. Abhishek Pahariya (HOD of Foundation Department) was the chief guest.

The students had the unique opportunity of exploring as well as expressing their creative scientific ideas in the form of activities, models and projects. They could translate the theoretical scientific principles into the mode of application in the form of observable phenomena. It was a great learning experience for both the students and teachers alike. All teaching and non -teaching staff made efforts for success.